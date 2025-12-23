8 Statement Boots Your Closet Needs Right Now

The moment we fashion girlies feel a little breeze, boots instantly move from the back of the closet to the front. Sandals are cute and all and may rule summer, but once fall hits, boots become that girl. From thigh-highs to mid-calve, square toes, combats, and more, boots are known to elevate any outfit, giving it both edge and class.

Boot Season Has Entered the Chat

Nowadays, boots are a street-style essential that adds pizazz to whatever you’re rocking. Ankle boots pair effortlessly with baggy denim and oversized blazers. Knee-high boots look just as good with miniskirts as they do layered over straight-leg jeans. Chunky soles and biker boots bring edge to soft knits and slip dresses, while sleek pointed-toe styles elevate even the simplest hoodie-and-coat combo.

Black-owned brands are also shaping the boot conversation. Brother Vellies continues to deliver handcrafted boots with bold textures and rich storytelling. Telfar keeps things cool and gender-fluid with minimalist designs that work seamlessly into everyday looks. Hanifa offers luxe, skin-tone-inclusive boots that prove street style can be both intentional and elevated. And some of our other beloved fashion houses, like Steve Madden and Zara, are continuing to bring fresh energy to classic silhouettes.

At the end of the day, boots are about attitude, merging practicality and expressiveness. If you’re one of those fashion fanatics who love making the sidewalk your runway, jump in below to check out the 8 statement boots your closet needs.

