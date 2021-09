WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The BMF World premiere occurred last night and the stars were OUT! Celebrities like 50 Cent, Young Thug, Lil Meech & many more. A soon-to-be mother, Kash Doll hit the red carpet showing off her baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy announcement. Check out the full recap below!

Star-Studded Night At The BMF World Premiere [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com