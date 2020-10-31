Spooky Hours: Twitter Says Netflix Horror ‘His House’ Is Perfect For Halloween Movie Night

Netflix didn’t go all out for the Halloween weekend as it has in times past, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any frights and scares for fans to experience. On Twitter, fans are raving about the horror-thriller His House and say that this would be a fitting film for a scary movie night.

His House is the directorial debut from Remi Weekes and stars Wunmi Mosaku of HBO’s Lovecraft Country fame, and Sope Dirisu who starred in AMC’s Gangs of London. Matt Smith, who starred in Doctor Who and Netflix’s The Crown, also enjoys top billing.

The movie follows the journey of Bol (Dirisu) and Rial (Mosaku), refugees from war-torn South Sudan fleeing their home with their daughter. After a tragic journey replete with personal loss, the couple arrives on the shores of Britain and are assigned to a rundown home outside of London, and then the scares begin.

His House is enjoying a large amount of praise on Twitter from fans who say the film is just as intellectually stirring as it is frightening. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Check out the trailer for Netflix’s His House below.

His House is exactly the kind of horror movie you’ve been waiting for. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ZJohtwIDZY — Netflix (@netflix) October 30, 2020

Photo: Netflix

