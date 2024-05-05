Spirit.Ed: We Have Savory Sips On Deck For Cinco de Mayo 2024

With Cinco de Mayo rolling around again, many of the celebrations around the Mexican holiday shifted from their original roots and are now a time for imbibing and fellowship. For Cinco de Mayo, we’re back again with some adult beverage suggestions that we hope to add to the moment.

Here in the States, the holiday is typically celebrated with many famed Mexican beer and adult beverage companies running targeted campaigns around this time of year. Bars and restaurants will be packed with revelers seeking food and drink deals, and since the day falls on a Sunday, all-day events should be expected.

Since the 1800s, the day has somewhat focused on celebrating the connection between Mexican and American culture. In some cities, parties, musical performances, parades, and food will be a centerpiece. A fair point of criticism of the day is people not of Mexican descent putting on outfits connected to the country’s culture yet enforcing offensive stereotypes. Beyond Puebla, the holiday isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico.

The true root of Cinco de Mayo celebrates the victory of the Mexican military against French invaders at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza led his troops against the relatively advanced military might of the French soldiers, giving them a boost in morale. Military leaders in the United States came to the aid of Mexico, causing the French to vacate their occupation in 1867.

If one isn’t ready to brave the crowds, making drinks and meals at home is always an option for Cinco de Mayo. To grant our readers the power of choice, we have a selection of adult beverages below of all sorts. Hopefully, someone will find a new favorite among them.

Cheers!

