HomeCelebrity News

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball

Posted April 3, 2021

WTLC Text Contest
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Source: Warner Bros. / Space Jam: A New Legacy


The sequel to the classic live-action slash animated feature Space Jam has a summer release date, and a new trailer for the film featuring LeBron James just dropped. The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy shows off King James, Don Cheadle, and a host of familiar cartoon favorites who all look ready to ball.

The new trailer dropped Saturday morning (April 3) and features James being transformed into a larger-than-life cartoon version of himself, meeting up with the likes of Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam, and more. The sequel nearly didn’t get made and has been completely wrapped since 2019 but daylight is on the horizon as the film has both a theater release date and will be coming to HBO Max for a limited run free of charge to paying subscribers.

James plays himself, a basketball legend and global superstar, and is joined by Cedric Joe who plays his fictional son, Dom, who doesn’t want to be like his father and become a hoops star but instead wants to develop video games. LeBron and Dom are trapped in a virtual reality realm by Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle.

The only way for LeBron and Dom to get home is to take on a fearsome basketball squad with Bugs, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and other Looney Tunes legends to take out Al-G’s Goon squad. Some well-known characters from the vast expanse of Warner Bros. will also star, which include the likes of the Iron Giant, King Kong, and some zany characters from the Hanna-Barbera wheelhouse.

Check out the trailer below. Keep scrolling to see some reactions from Twitter.

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on July 16 and will air for 30 days on HBO Max.

Photo: Warner Bros.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

It should never be that serious.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
20 items
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Drops Fresh Trailer, LeBron James & Crew Are Ready To Ball
 1 day ago
04.04.21
Prayers: Actor Malik Yoba’s Mother Has Passed
 1 day ago
04.03.21
5 items
DMX Reportedly Still On Life Support Following Suspected Overdose, Heart Attack’: Report
 1 day ago
04.04.21
Update: DMX Taken off Life Support, Breathing On His Own After Reported Overdose
 1 day ago
04.03.21
Maxwell On The Legacy Of ‘Urban Hang Suite’: ‘Destiny Is Under God’s Control’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 2 days ago
04.03.21
LaKeith Stanfield Is The First Black Samurai In Netflix’s New Anime Series ‘Yasuke’
 2 days ago
04.03.21
9 items
Twitter Celebrates The Life of Marvin Gaye On What Would Be The Iconic Singer’s 82nd Birthday
 2 days ago
04.03.21
Jeezy, ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Wed In Private Ceremony In Atlanta
 3 days ago
04.02.21
4 items
The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big Pun Street Naming Ceremony
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”
 3 days ago
04.02.21
Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Accused Of Domestic Violence
 4 days ago
04.01.21
‘Feels Like Yesterday And Eternity’: Lauren London Memorializes Nipsey Hussle On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death
 4 days ago
04.01.21
Pose Star Dominique Jackson Says Not Being Offended By Someone Else’s Truth Is Strength
 4 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close