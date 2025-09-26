Solange launched the Saint Heron Library to help more people learn from overlooked voices. The digital archive is increasing access to rare books written by Black and Brown people. It will serve as “home to primarily out-of-print, rare, and first-edition books.”

Literacy changes lives. She knows that. She chose this at a time when physical media matters more than ever.

This is not the first time that Solange ensured the culture receives proper support. It is merely the latest example of her commitment to uplifting other voices and art forms. When she pops out, she does it with purpose, and we are here for it!

What Is The Saint Heron Library?

The Saint Heron library is a library without borders. They shared details of how it will function on their website. It will operate on an “honor-system” basis, trusting readers to be mindful of the books’ fragility and not charging any of the participants for the opportunity to access its extensive collection. For 45 days, booklovers will have the chance to dive into materials they may never have dreamed of having the chance to access.

They considered everything people might need. Not only will they not be charged fees, those who utilize the library will not incur shipping costs. “Books will be shipped directly to borrowers with complimentary shipping and return postage, ensuring the library remains free to readers,” according to the Saint Heron library.

Related: Jen Hayes Lee Is Teaching The Magic Of Hoop Earrings To Black Kids

Solange founded the project and served as its creative director. She collaborated with several other creatives on the project as she worked to bring it to life. Its contributors included Editor and Writer, Shantel Aurora, Project Manager: Diane “SHABAZZ” Varnie, Project Coordinator, Kai Imara, Graphic Designer: Kai Jenrette, Web Designer: Angela A. Asemota and Web Development: Studio Otto.

Solange Launches The Saint Heron Library! 5 Times She Was For The Culture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. When She Dropped A ‘Seat At The Table’ Source:Getty Solange could have easily gone the expected route with her sophomore album, but instead of rushing toward bombastic pop, she dove inward. She got at the core of the stress and frustration that all Black women face in a world that was never designed to hear their woes. The album proved that Solange is listening to the core of not only who she is, but who we are. She cited examples like being accosted in the airport by a nosy bystander, and trying to work yourself to death to outrun misogynoir. It was a deeply valuable contribution to the culture. 2. When She Used Her Star Power To Support Education Source:Getty Solange worked with Kiehls on packaging to mark the ten year anniversary of one of their wizardry level formulas. The partnership heavily contributed to several educational charities including DonorsChoose.org, 14+ Foundation, Inc., and Son of a Saint. Talk about merging beauty and brains. 3. When She Helped After Hurricane Harvey Source:Getty She might be a citizen of the world but Solange is not leaving Texas behind. She contributed to relief and restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Houston is a very Black city and her family has been deeply entrenched in its culture for years. Its flooding is an example of concerns about the disproportionate effects of strong storms created by climate change on Black communities. It is particularly vulnerable due to its flat typography. She helped with the Love on Louisiana relief efforts after Baton Rouge faced heavy flooding. 4. When Brought Back Black Planet Source:Getty One thing about Black people on the internet? We are going to migrate! Nobody knows that better than Solange. She worked to revive our beloved Black Planet when the world was scrambling for digital real estate the first time around. 5. When She Made History At The New York City Ballet Source:Getty Solange broke barriers at the New York City Ballet becoming the first Black woman to compose an original score for the beloved institution. Because of her boldness a new generation can see themselves somewhere they couldn’t before.