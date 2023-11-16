Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking

is a legend in a few ways: a legend in rap, a legend in pop culture, and definitely a legend when it comes to “Mary Jane.” For as long as we’ve known him, his name has become synonymous with the marijuana industry as one of its biggest advocates.

However, that may be changing.

On Thursday (Nov. 16), “The Doggfather” sent shockwaves throughout social media by announcing that he is giving up smoking.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” Snoop said. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Fans and colleagues on social media are surprised (to say the least) about this declaration and what may have led to it. Is it a delayed April Fools prank? Is it a health scare? Is he switching to edibles? Or, maybe, at 52-years-old, is it simply time for a change?

Well, until Snoop decides to give us more details, you can check out some of the reactions below!

