Slave To The Rhythm: Grace Jones Laid The Blueprint For Some Of Your Favorite Hip-Hop Songs

In her 72 years on this Earth, Grace Jones has managed to land on the playing field of every aspect of pop culture. Hip-hop is no different.
In honor of her birthday today (May 19), we compiled a playlist of songs containing her samples below. Check them out.
1. Bad Boyz – Shyne Shyne ft. Barrington Levy
Samples Nightclubbing by Grace Jones
2. Doin It – LL Cool J
Samples Wild Thang by Leshaun which samples My Jamaican Guy by Grace Jones.
3. Bonita Applebum (12″ Slave Mix) – A Tribe Called Quest
Samples Slave to the Rhythm by Grace Jones
4. Bonnie & Shyne – Shyne ft. Barrington Levy
Samples La Vie en Rose by Grace Jones.
5. Ooh La La – Coolio
Samples Pull Up to the Bumper by Grace Jones.
6. Rhythm (Devoted To The Art Of Moving Butts) – A Tribe Called Quest
Samples Pull Up to the Bumper by Grace Jones.
7. Undercover – Kid n Play ft. Real Roxanne
Samples My Jamaican Guy by Grace Jones.
8. Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me – UTFO
Samples Don’t Cry-It’s Only the Rhythm by Grace Jones.
9. Dis Yourself In ’89 (Just Do It) – Beastie Boys
Samples Nipple to the Bottle by Grace Jones.
10. Children R The Future – Big Dady Kane
Samples My Jamaican Guy by Grace Jones.