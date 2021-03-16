Home

Talcum X aka Shaun King Virtually Excoriated After Ridiculous Piece About Samaria Rice

Posted 13 hours ago

Shaun King Called Out On Twitter For Insentive Piece About Samaria Rice

Shaun King is feeling the wrath of Twitter once again after coming to the defense of Tamika D. Mallory.

Following the news that Samaria Rice, the mother of slain boy Tamir Rice criticized Tamika D. Mallory following her appearance in Lil Baby’s performance of his Grammy-nominated protest song “The Bigger Picture,” Martin Luther Cream, oops we mean Shaun King decided to put on his cape.

The opportunist/activist is catching hell on Twitter for trying to explain Samaria Rice’s grief in a ridiculous post titled “Understanding the pain, grief, and fury of Samaria Rice” on his bootleg website, The North Star. No, we’re not sharing the link either. Instead, we will highlight the particular nugget that earned him a much-deserved dragging.

“Ultimately, what I know is that a grieving mother like Samaria Rice has every right to be skeptical and hurt and suspicious and cynical,” the grifter begins. “She wasn’t born that way, but this evil and unrelentingly racist country forced her into that corner. It’s our job to gracefully and patiently help her find her way out.”

Bruh… what?

Twitter has been on his case since he decided to press publish and hit send on that article. People are using the moment to remind others that Shaun King is the same person who tried to sell books using Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing.

This man is a habitual line stepper. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Talcum X aka Shaun King Virtually Excoriated After Ridiculous Piece About Samaria Rice  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

