Talcum X aka Shaun King Virtually Excoriated After Ridiculous Piece About Samaria Rice

Shaun King is feeling the wrath of Twitter once again after coming to the defense of Tamika D. Mallory.
Following the news that Samaria Rice, the mother of slain boy Tamir Rice criticized Tamika D. Mallory following her appearance in Lil Baby’s performance of his Grammy-nominated protest song “The Bigger Picture,” Martin Luther Cream, oops we mean Shaun King decided to put on his cape.
The opportunist/activist is catching hell on Twitter for trying to explain Samaria Rice’s grief in a ridiculous post titled “Understanding the pain, grief, and fury of Samaria Rice” on his bootleg website, The North Star. No, we’re not sharing the link either. Instead, we will highlight the particular nugget that earned him a much-deserved dragging.
“Ultimately, what I know is that a grieving mother like Samaria Rice has every right to be skeptical and hurt and suspicious and cynical,” the grifter begins. “She wasn’t born that way, but this evil and unrelentingly racist country forced her into that corner. It’s our job to gracefully and patiently help her find her way out.”
I read Shaun King’s piece about Samaria Rice’s critical social media comments and this is some of the most patronizing ugly shit I’ve ever seen https://t.co/NsDVGzSs3K pic.twitter.com/220R3AOeXP
— Zoé (@ztsamudzi) March 16, 2021
Bruh… what?
Twitter has been on his case since he decided to press publish and hit send on that article. People are using the moment to remind others that Shaun King is the same person who tried to sell books using Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing.
“What we need to understand about Shaun King’s platform is that Black people are not his intended audience or his concern—it’s white liberals. The ones who damn near salivate over imagery of Black trauma and death.”@SherrondaJBrown for @WearYourVoice https://t.co/Xa2BXYn0qv
— Femmefeministe (@Femmefeministe) March 16, 2021
This man is a habitual line stepper. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
Photo: Paras Griffin/VMN18 / Getty
1.
What did talcum x do this time? Can't believe he hasn't been canceled yet smh. shaun king is a grifter who constantly posts Black peoples murders as trauma porn, get him tf outta here pic.twitter.com/ja9wYCkSbm— Age of Aquarius (@hotcheri) March 16, 2021
In case you need to know all of Shaun King’s aliases, lol.
2.
Your monthly reminder that Shaun King is a white man whose claim to Blackness is that his white mother slept around and though he has no idea who his father is (because it’s apparently not the white man on his birth certificate), that must mean he’s Black because reasons.— Hari Ziyad (@HariZiyad) March 16, 2021
Ouch.
3.
I fell for Shaun King's bullshit for quite a while. He's very good at spotlighting himself and scratching the pathos itch for white liberals and leftists looking for guidance. But he's a grifter who seems to almost compulsively use tragedy for profit. https://t.co/WueVf9O6zx— Andrew J. Stevens (@AJStevensWrites) March 16, 2021
We are glad to hear you have seen the light.
4.
Like you just not gonna be in my circle if you support Shaun King. There’s been enough info out there for you to know and stop doing that “I don’t know what the backlash is” gaslighting. Stay away from me forever.— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 16, 2021
Facts.
5.
look if it's drag shaun king day, i'm busting out my best work. https://t.co/zl8XQh1fxp— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) March 16, 2021
LOL
6.
Seriously, you have to be a special kind of piece of shit to do what Shaun King does.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 16, 2021
Vultures prey on the dead. Shaun King spots the dead and then preys on the living who gather to mourn.
That grifting asshole should have been cancelled 50 times over by now.
Not one single lie detected.
7.
That Shaun King article is wild, insensitive, and unnecessary. Just wild. I have no words. I hav so many feels. Just wow. It’s the lack of humility for me. The lack of complete humility and grace at the most pivotal moments in our movement.— aja monet (@aja_monet) March 16, 2021
The audacity of this man.
8.
If you think Shaun King is a black man, I have an igloo in Egypt I’d like to sell you. https://t.co/PKMpyncQFB— sᴄᴏᴏʙ sᴀɪʙᴏᴛ (@BarkyBoogz) March 16, 2021
Welp.
9.
Shaun King is Trending— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) March 16, 2021
What y’all see. What I see pic.twitter.com/cJ05L0Vb9I
Tears.
10.
Let me know when y'all are ready to discuss how Shaun King raised all that money for The North Star, but is somehow running that shit on Substack, probably for free.— Biologically Black Bianca (@RealKHiveQueenB) March 16, 2021
I'll have some time to drag Jeffrey Shaun King, no relation to MLKjr, by his "Just for Men" covered edges in 30.
Yup.
11.
Today is a great day to unfollow Shaun King and stop giving him your money.— maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) March 16, 2021
Today is an excellent day for this. In fact, everyone should do this.
12.
Twitter finally realizing Shaun King (Talcom X) is a fraud after years of propping him up is the energy boost I needed today— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 16, 2021
13.
Shaun King when he goes into a store and doesn’t get racially profiled pic.twitter.com/MvfWXGuXGD— Don’t Argue With Me If You Dont Have Any Citations (@JamelTheCreator) March 16, 2021
Howwwwlllinnngg
14.
Shaun King and Candace Owens getting dragged on Twitter at the same damn time. pic.twitter.com/o8cfaNQXqn— The second coming of B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) March 16, 2021
15.
Shaun King has always been bad.— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 16, 2021
ALWAYS
16.
shaun king, who exploited chadwick boseman's death to sell his book, is lecturing the mother of tamir rice about grief? my god— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 16, 2021
He tried it!