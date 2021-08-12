Shaun King aka Tom Fraud Announces New Clothing Line, Twitter Astounded By His Constant Scamming

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Shaun King hates Donald Trump but does have one thing in common with the orange menace. They love to grift.

Time to update the nicknames list for Shaun King.

You can now call the journalist and “activist” Tom Fraud after announcing he is starting a fashion line. As spotted on NewsOne, King announced to his loyal followers he will allow them to stupidly give him more money on the exclusive merchandise when it officially launches next month.

King claims the fashion line has been in the works for a while, but Twitter immediately called cap on his latest attempt to squeeze money out of his followers. King wrote to his followers on Instagram, “This is just for you,” on his now-private Instagram account,” adding, “Only selling them here to our private community.”

The announcement led to King trending on Twitter again, and he is getting absolutely excoriated. One user hilariously wrote, “so Scam King has to beg for money to move but has enough money to launch a clothing line. Fools still giving money to this grifter and his wife.”

Another user wrote, “I see that Shaun King has taken time out from mountain climbing and stealing from the Black community to start a “fashion line.”

The grifting continues.

This latest development comes after King took to social media to beg his followers for money to help hire 24-hour security and relocate after the New York Post revealed he and his wife own a lakefront home in New Jersey.

Bruh.

You can peep more reactions to Alexander Scamliton’s latest scheme in the gallery below.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

