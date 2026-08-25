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21 Times Keke Palmer Was Unapologetically Hot On Instagram

CASSIUS Gems: 21 Times Keke Palmer Was Unapologetically Hot On Instagram

Published on August 25, 2026
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Keke Palmer celebrates her 33rd birthday. Check out some of her sexiest Instagram moments below.

Keke Palmer’s household may be in disarray.

Yesterday, a clip of Palmer getting serenaded by Usher made the rounds on social media, showing her getting a hug from the singer as they dance together for a few seconds. After they parted, Palmer continued to dance and turned around, revealing that the back of her dress was sheer, so her butt was visible.

That was the last straw for the father of Palmer’s child, Darius Jackson, who proceeded to hop on Twitter and critique her behavior instead of choosing a more private form of communication.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” read the first message as her quote tweeted a video of the special moment Palmer shared with Usher.

Twitter was quick to fire back at Jackson for not liking Palmer’s fit, but instead of conceding, Jackson let off another tweet about his reasoning.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackon tweeted. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

But enough about Jackson, and more about the Emmy-winning actress who got a ‘fit off while showing some skin.

Palmer took to Instagram just months after giving birth to talk about the changes her body has gone through, saluting her newborn for giving her some new curves.

“Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up. My skin is still skinning. And now I’m about to let y’all know that he gave me something else,” said Palmer. “B-b-b-body! Get into it, get into it. ’Cause period, period, period, period, period, period.”

So in honor of Palmer showing off her new body, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

1. showing out

2. flawless

3. Middle part, fye

4. All black everything

5. on set

6. in full bloom

7. Face card

8. bright lights

9. pretty in pink

10. neon

11. classy

12. Godly

13. Snatched

14. Calm slay

15. Leopard Print

16. Denim

17. A Black girl and her braids

18. Cut out

19. Shine bright

20. Flex

21. Hair goals

22.

23.

24.

CASSIUS Gems: 21 Times Keke Palmer Was Unapologetically Hot On Instagram was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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