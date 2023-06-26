See-Through Dresses & Pearl-Encrusted Sunglasses: The Best (& Worst) Looks At The 2023 BET Awards

The summertime LA heat didn’t stop stars from getting fits off at the 2023 BET Awards.

The award show paid homage to Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, and the stars showed out for the culture that helped all their careers flourish.

BET celebrated the anniversary with a hefty medley incorporating a half-century of the genre from its humble NYC beginnings to its taking over different corners of the country way out on the West Coast and in the deep South.

Pioneers like T.I., Young Jeezy, and Master P graced the stage to perform their biggest hits while newcomers like Latto and Coi Leray put on for the ladies.

One of the night’s best moments was Busta Rhymes receiving his Lifetime Achievement Award, propping up those before him like Big Daddy Kane and praising the new generation led by the likes of Kendrick Lamar.

“A lot of greatness from our people and our culture is by default ’cause it’s just the magic that we have. I just am grateful [for] the blessing that has been bestowed upon me and this gift that I have been given, and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul,” Rhymes said on stage. “It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way. I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time. You’re watching me grow and I love y’all, and I know y’all love me.”

Another big part of the Hip-Hop culture is style, so check out some of the best and worst outfits spotted at the 2023 BET Awards below.

