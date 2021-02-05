Scam Jones aka Van Jones Visited ‘The View’, Called Out For His Opportunistic Tap Dancing Tomfoolery

Today (Feb. 5), Van Jones was a guest on The View, and things did not go well for him. The CNN political analyst got called out for hip flip-flopping opinions of Donald Trump, and it was quite entertaining for those tired of his tap-dancing antics on national television.

For the sake of context, let’s remind you that Van Jones is the same guy who said Donald Trump became “presidential” because he merely read from a teleprompter. He’s also the same guy who was found out to be aiding Jared Kushner in creating suspect police reform policy for the Trump administration but neglected to inform anyone, all while working for CNN. Those are just a couple of reasons many consider Van Jones to merely be an Op in blackface.

Sunny just called out Van Jones for all his flip-flopping. I remember when Van Jones was championing Bernie's progressive policies. Now many people on the left and the center see him as an opportunist. #TheView 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0ma5WIl955 — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) February 5, 2021

So that’s why many were celebrating when The View host Sunny Hostin called out Van Jones for his hypocrisy when he allegedly cried tears of joy after Joe Biden won the election.

“There are those who really accused of being a political opportunist, a chameleon so to speak, who provided racial cover for a former, disgraced, twice impeached President Trump,” said Sunny, who then quoted Jones’ own words back to him, including, “There’s a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for.”

Hostin capped it off by saying, “People in the Black community don’t trust you,” after noting his aformentioned crocodile tears.

Then he got cooked by Ana Navarto for taking photos with Candace Owens, bruh.

OMG I cannot stop laughing. @ananavarro just questioned Van Jones for taking “a smiling picture with Candace Owens”. Um…what? The radical Left wants to unite America by making it a criminal act to smile in pictures with conservatives. Utterly psychopathic. https://t.co/QRzuoL5DfI — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 5, 2021

To cap it off Joy Behar close it out by telling him to go take a nap. Peep more of the slander below. It’s glorious

