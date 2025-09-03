Say My Name, Say My Nameee: 37 Songs That Mention Beyoncé

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter turns 44 on September 4th, and let’s keep it a buck… she’s been that girl for decades.
Baby Bey dominated Houston talent shows, then hit the ground running with Girls Tyme and later… the incomparable Destiny’s Child. Now, the wife, mother, and businesswoman is doing everything her way, on her own time. Beyoncé is one of the most powerful names in music and culture; she has reached a level most artists can only ever dream about.
At this point, her name isn’t just “famous”, it’s a stamp of greatness. Synonymous with both living and dead legends.
That’s why you’ll hear it pop up in songs again and again. Across years of hip-hop, R&B, and pop, artists continuously drop the Queen’s name. Mostly to honor, celebrate, or fawn over her in some sense. Other times… it’s not always so positive. But, that’s what happens when you’re thee go-to reference!
Think about it: how many artists get name-checked in music the way she does? Very few. But Beyoncé is so ingrained in music and culture that it feels natural.
She’s a muse, a measuring stick, and the industry’s main crush for 20+ years.
Beyoncé is in a league of her own. And with 44 years of life, nearly 30 years in the spotlight, and countless moments that changed music forever, she’s still showing us why her name carries so much weight.
Check out some songs that mention Queen Bey from the early 2000s to present day!
1. Lil Durk – My Beyoncé ft. Dej Loaf
2. Lil Wayne – Comfortable ft. Babyface
3. Kevin Gates – Yonce Freestyle feat. Sexyy Red & BG
4. Outkast – Hey Ya!
5. Big Sean – My Last ft. Chris Brown
6. MKTO – Classic
7. Drake – Girls Love Beyonce ft. James Fauntleroy
8. Blac Youngsta – Forever
9. Megan Thee Stallion – Freak Nasty
10. Aminé – Caroline
11. Ariana Grande – Hands on Me ft. A$AP Ferg
12. Tyler, The Creator – 911 / Mr. Lonely
13. Usher – I Don’t Mind ft. Juicy J
14. JID – Stars ft. Yasiin Bey
15. Trina – Single Again
16. 50 Cent – Follow My Lead ft. Robin Thicke
17. Nicki Minaj – Buy A Heart
18. Tobe Nwigwe – EAT
19. JAY Z – All Around the World
20. Lil Wayne – Get Something
21. The Game – Wouldn’t Get Far ft. Kanye West
22. Max B – You Gotta Love It ft. Cam’ron
23. Eminem – No Apologies
24. Fifth Harmony – Brave Honest Beautiful
25. J. Cole – I Really Mean It (Freestyle)
26. PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake – LASERS
27. Kendrick Lamar – Beyoncé
28. Megan Thee Stallion – Bae Goals
29. Rick Ross – Kyrie
30. Missy Elliot – Meltdown
31. Pitbull – Day Drinking ft. Heymous Molly
32. JAY Z – Beach Is Better
33. Vybz Kartel – Beyoncé Wine
34. Cardi B – Money Bag
35. Sam Smith – I’m Not The Only One ft. A$AP Rocky
36. Panic! At The Disco – (F*** A) Silver Lining
37. Ledisi – My Baby Just Cares For Me
