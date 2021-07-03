WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It goes without saying that a significant number of white people love to be involved in Black people’s business, and it never really works out well for that segment of folks when they do so. Journalist Claire Lehmann made an explosive claim linking late track and field legend Florence Griffith-Joyner ‘s death to steroid use and citing her long nails as proof while also taking a shot at Sha’Carri Richardson to boot.

Claire Lehmann, an Australian journalist who claims to be 35, took to Twitter on Friday to drop her unnecessary and incorrect dime on Richardson and Flo Jo in a string of tweets that we won’t link to but we will share as they appeared online below.

From Claire Lehmann’s Twitter feed:

Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use.

Look, people in track know who is and who isn’t on the roids. Just because they couldn’t ping her on it doesn’t mean they don’t know.

Flo Jo, obvious drug user, had the nails. She died in her sleep at age 38 because that’s what a lifetime of drug use does to the body (and why it’s supposed to be banned from elite sports).

Lehmann then went on to quote tweet a couple of articles that supported her thin and unfounded accusation, including a hit piece from The Irish Times on Richardson’s coach, who was reportedly embroiled in scandal within the track and field community.

Of the Flo Jo death claim, experts of all sorts came forth and corrected Lehmann’s low-blow jab and continued to correctly point out how ill-timed and incredibly racist the digs Lehmann attempted to make.

As it stands, Black Twitter cliqued up heavy and got Claire Lehmann and her K-K-Karen opinions the hell out of here. We’ve got the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Salty White Karen Journalist Linked Flo Jo Death To Steroid Use, Also Came For Sha’Carri Richardson was originally published on hiphopwired.com