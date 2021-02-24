Safaree Says Getting Married Was The “Biggest Mistake of His Life,” Erica Mena & Twitter Says Oh?

Tuesday (Feb.23), Love & Hip Hop New York alum Safaree tweeted and then immediately deleted that one of the “biggest mistakes” he has made in his life was marrying his co-star Erica Mena. His spicy wife didn’t hesitate in responding to the tweet and made it perfectly clear she isn’t enjoying marital bliss either.

In the tweet, Samuels decided to let go early Tuesday morning, he wrote, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

Mena got her Twitter fingers going, responding, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain, and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

Samuels quickly deleted the tweet after his “wife” aired his ass straiiiggghht out.

Unfortunately for both of them, Twitter has grown tired of the couple’s shenanigans, and some believe that the marriage turmoil is nothing but a storyline that will play out when Love & Hip Hop finally returns.

Safaree & Erica Mena break up every quarter, and then get back together with an onlyfans link. Please leave us out of it. — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) February 23, 2021

Well, we will have to wait and see. Until then, you can peep more reactions to Safaree and Erica Mena’s marriage seemingly falling apart in the gallery below.

