HomeArts & Entertainment

‘Run The World’ Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers

Posted May 14, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Bresha Webb Run The World Style

Source: Courtesy of Starz / Starz


As a woman, in my 30s, with impeccable style and a deep reverence for fashion, I sometimes struggle to see myself in the characters, on TV, who don’t share my melanin.

On Sunday May 16th, Starz will give us Run The World – a series that features hot designer fashions, entertaining relationships, juicy girl talk and women who resemble us.

Run The World will chronicle the lives of a group of Black women who’ve taken Harlem as their stomping ground. We’ll watch the cast of ladies, including our ‘Sisterhood’ issue cover star Bresha Webb, maneuver life’s hurdles while building a lasting sisterhood all while looking chic in the hottest fashions.

The positive representation of women who favor me on the screen is overdue. While I’m certainly looking forward to the show’s unfiltered storylines, I’m most looking forward to the fashion! With Patricia Field, acclaimed Sex and the City costume designer alongside Tracy L. Cox, responsible for dressing the characters for this show, it’s going to be a fashion extravaganza every Sunday night. Both are known for not just dressing characters but bringing the characters to life by formulating their stories through customized outfit choices.

For this series Field and Cox fittingly chose to include Black designers like Telfar Clemens, Hanifa, Laquan Smith and Cushnie (to name a few) in the dressing room and we’ve got the details on some of the garments featured in the show. Check out the Run The World style exclusive below:

‘Run The World’ Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Whitney In Cushnie

Whitney In Cushnie Source:Starz
Whitney brings the champagne to dinner in this exquisite Cushnie dress that exudes elegance. This Cushnie silk dress features a semi-plunging neckline and perfectly accentuates her skin tone and hair highlights.

2. Renee In Balmain

Renee In Balmain Source:Starz
Who doesn’t love a good two-piece set? Renee is giving us around-the-way girl vibes in this black, ribbed ensemble by Balmain. The gold buttons that accent the crop top and the bottoms take this look to another level. Renee sets this look off with gold hoop earrings and gold bracelets.

3. Sondi In Hanifa

Sondi In Hanifa Source:Starz
This vibrant, green knit dress is perfect for the fashionable woman on the go. It drapes perfectly over any body type and the high split gives it an extra edge. Judging by this look, Sondi just may be the free-spirited one out of the group. Her bold jewelry and hair accessories scream individuality.

4. Renee in Laquan Smith

Renee in Laquan Smith Source:Starz
Renee is bold. She tells it like it is, and this lime green leather Laquan Smith suit supports this assumption. The bustier top that is featured under the single-breasted
jacket is waiting to reveal itself for happy hour. This suit is a cross between all business and more play.

5. Renee In Laquan Smith

Renee In Laquan Smith Source:Starz
What are cocktails without couture? All the ladies look fierce all draped in eye-catching garbs. Renee’s low-plunging, yellow silk dress by Laquan Smith shows she is ready for
some fun with the girls. The pearl-embellished ball purse and the dazzling earrings are just enough glam for this look because the dress doesn’t need too many enhancements. The fashions alone have us on the edge of our seats in anticipation of this show.
 
We cannot wait! Watch Run The World Sunday, May 16 on Starz or the Starz App.
Latest
Singer Jon B. Gets His Roses In Our BAW Exclusive With The Journalist Who Wrote His Biography
 14 hours ago
05.18.21
12 items
DJ Olivia Dope Accuses Joe Budden Of Sexual Harassment: “I Can’t Be Silenced”
 16 hours ago
05.18.21
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show
Toni Braxton Sets Twitter ON FIRE With Semi-Nude Photos
 17 hours ago
05.18.21
Recap: The ‘Urban One Honors’ 2021 Was A Night Of Celebrating Life, Love And Women Leading Change [VIDEOS]
 18 hours ago
05.17.21
Myori Granger Knows All Money Isn’t Good Money
 18 hours ago
05.18.21
Moment 4 Life: Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To Her Father On His Birthday
 19 hours ago
05.18.21
Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Female Subordinate
 19 hours ago
05.18.21
10 items
Rusty Spoons: Ricky Schroder Goes Full Anti-Mask Nutball On Costco Worker
 19 hours ago
05.18.21
Watch: David Oyelowo Gives BAW An Exclusive Breakdown Of His Directorial Debut With ‘The Water Man’
 19 hours ago
05.17.21
Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She Regrets From BGC, Clears up Beef With Tanisha+ More!
 21 hours ago
05.17.21
20 items
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
 21 hours ago
05.18.21
Vanessa Bryant And The Girls Visit Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall of Fame Exhibit
 1 day ago
05.17.21
Bill Maher Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Getting Vaccine
 2 days ago
05.17.21
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Mo Fayne Pleads Guilty In PPP Loan Fraud Case
 2 days ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close