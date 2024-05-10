Listen Live
Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class

Published on May 10, 2024

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft

Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class

The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced the jersey numbers for their 2024 rookie draft class that they will wear for their rookie season.

This provides a hint of identity for these young players that they will embody as they embark on their NFL careers.

Take a look at Rookie Numbers Revealed For Colts 2024 Draft Class below!

1. #97 – Laiatu Latu

#97 - Laiatu Latu

2. #10 – Adonai Mitchell

#10 - Adonai Mitchell

3. #71 – Matt Goncalves

#71 - Matt Goncalves

4. #60 – Tanor Bortolini

#60 - Tanor Bortolini

5. #6 – Anthony Gould

#6 - Anthony Gould

6. #57 – Jaylon Charlies

#57 - Jaylon Charlies

7. #30 – Jaylin Simpson

#30 - Jaylin Simpson

8. #33 – Micah Abraham

#33 - Micah Abraham

9. #74 – Jonah Laulu

#74 - Jonah Laulu
