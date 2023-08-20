Emmy-winning and beloved stage and film actor Ron Cephas Jones , has passed away. He was just 66.

On Saturday (Aug. 20) Jones’ manager, Dan Spilo, issued a statement announcing the renowned Black actor’s death due to A “long-standing pulmonary issue.” In 2021, the New York Times reported that he had a double lung transplant due to a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” reads the statement. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway. Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us.”

An accomplished actor, Jones’ most recent acclaim came via his role as William “Shakespeare” Hill on This Is Us, for which he won a pair of Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Along with his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, they made history as the first father-son duo to both win Emmys in the same year in 2020. Be sure to check him out Marvel’s Luke Cage (and Paid In Full), too.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” said actor Sterling K. Brown on an Instagram post honoring his co-star. “@cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

Rest in power Cephas Jones. See some of the tributes to his passing in the gallery from fellow thespians like Wendell Pierce, Michael Colter and more in the gallery.

Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-Winning Actor, Dead at 66, Peers Salute The Legend was originally published on hiphopwired.com