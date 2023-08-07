A massive brawl at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park in Alabama has been the talk of the social media streets this past weekend.

As reported by USA Today, several videos surfaced online of the fight Saturday. It reportedly began because a small pontoon boat blocked the Harriott II Riverboat’s dock space.

Videos show that a Black security guard trying to get the pontoon boat’s occupants to move out of the way. After a heated exchange of words, several White men began to jump him.

Soon after the fight started, several Black people began to join in, in defense of the guard. One employee is seen jumping into the water from the riverboat to swim over. Chaos ensued from there.

As of Monday morning, Montgomery police confirmed that several people were detained on Saturday night, and there are currently four active warrants in the case.

In a statement, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said that “warrants have been signed and justice will be served.”

However, if you let the folks over on X (formerly Twitter) tell it, you can say that street justice worked out just fine.

Check Out The Reactions Below!

*Contains Sensitive Content*

Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions From X Users was originally published on hiphopnc.com