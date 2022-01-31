HomeCelebrity News

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 22, 2022

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Twitter goes in about how Drake feels in this moment as the world gushes in heart eyes over Rihanna’s baby bump pics with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna was photographed  in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket.

Now if there is one person who’s upset, we’re guessing it would be Drake lol.

After Rihanna separated from Chris Brown, Rihanna started a relationship with the Canadian rapper Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham, 35.

They dated from 2009 and continued to be on and off from that point until 2016.

Together, Rihanna and Drake released a single called Take Care in 2012 which reached number 11 in the UK and number 7 in the USA. Welp it’s definitely “take care” to Drake as RiRi and ASAP look to start a family!

Let’s see what Twitter had to say:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

