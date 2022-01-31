Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]
Now if there is one person who’s upset, we’re guessing it would be Drake lol.
After Rihanna separated from Chris Brown, Rihanna started a relationship with the Canadian rapper Drake – real name Aubrey Drake Graham, 35.
They dated from 2009 and continued to be on and off from that point until 2016.
Together, Rihanna and Drake released a single called Take Care in 2012 which reached number 11 in the UK and number 7 in the USA. Welp it’s definitely “take care” to Drake as RiRi and ASAP look to start a family!
Let’s see what Twitter had to say:
RELATED: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Miami Kissing Pics Leaked [PHOTOS]
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah? was originally published on rnbphilly.com