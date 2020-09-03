Richard Jefferson & Jay Williams Each Get Flamed Separately By Scottie Pippen & LeBron James

Since the NBA returned from its COVID-19 induced hiatus, things have been very spicy on and off the court. Retired players now analysts, Richard Jefferson and Jay Williams, both got checked on Twitter today for their analysis.

With the NBA playoffs come the overreactions and head-scratching analysis. Case in point, Richard Jefferson made an interesting comparison about Giannis Antetokounmpo following their game 2 loss to the Miami Heat. Jefferson claimed the Giannis is Scottie Pippen in need of a Michael Jordan due to the lack of help he is receiving from his Milwaukee Bucks teammates. A rather interesting comparison, to say the least.

Giannis might be a Pippen…. there I said it! He needs his Jordan. pic.twitter.com/L89DG9JjHD — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) September 3, 2020

Word got back to Scottie Pippen about the comparison, and he fired back at Jefferson and replied:

“I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is… who were you as a player?”

I’m not Giannis—I don’t have back-to-back league MVPs (he will in a matter of days)—and he’s not me. The question is… who were you as a player? 😂 https://t.co/Ce6tGU98s3 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 3, 2020

But things only got even more interesting. Former Chicago Bull, Jay Williams, responded to Jefferson’s initial Tweet by using the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as his examples. In his Tweet, Williams compared Bron to Pippen and Wade to being Jordan, which helped him “get him over the hump.”

“So LeBron was a Pippen with D Wade once. Nothing wrong with that until you get over the hump.”

Bron, who is currently preparing along with Los Angeles Lakers teammates to take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets, had time today and checked Jay Williams. James let Williams know he is sick of the comparisons and that he ain’t never been nobody but himself.

“Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way, I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self!

Shit!”

Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! 👑 Shit! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 3, 2020

Williams tried to clear things up and responded to James painting the whole thing as just a simple misunderstanding and that he always recognized the king’s greatness.

I never stated you were anyone other than LBJ. I know who you are & I have also publicly stated where I stand on your place in history. I was describing a feat that you accomplished in order to be where you are today in relation to where Giannis currently is. We all learn & grow. https://t.co/GU9Ia39gKT — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 3, 2020

#NBATwitter is eating all of this up, and somehow Skip Bayless and Houston Rockets have even been thrown into all of this. You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

