Rep. Val Demings To Challenge Sen. Marco Rubio For U.S. Senate Seat

Posted June 9, 2021

Rep. Val Demings has emerged as one of the leading voices of the Democratic Party and has used her years in law enforcement to present a no-nonsense image and devotion to the people of Florida. Demings has just announced that she will be challenging Republican Party U.S. Senator Marco Rubio for his seat, and it appears that this will be a race to watch in 2022.

By way of a stirring three-minute video, Demings, who represents Florida’s 10th Congressional District, detailed her rise from humble beginnings and her desire to be a voice for all Floridians in the clip. The video highlights Demings’ time as a patrol officer for the Orlando Police Department, and also marks her history-making turn in becoming the first woman to lead the Orlando force.

Rubio, who has held the Senate seat since 2011, will pose a stiff challenge for Demings. In a statement, Rubio aligned Demings with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and has blasted her record on Florida politics. Demings, who serves on the Committee on Homeland Security and Committee on the Judiciary, where she also serves as Vice Chair, will no doubt lean on centrist positions she’s held as a member of the New Dems Coalition.

Reaction to Rep. Val Demings entering the U.S. Senate race has garnered considerable attention online, and we’ve got those results below.

