Renewed?: DaBaby Going Out On 1st Tour Since DaCancelation

DaBaby found himself potentially canceled, and out a number of paydays, thanks to homophobic commentary he dropped from the Rolling Loud Miami stage back in late July. But now it seems that plenty of people are forgiving enough to buy tickets to his shows, and the North Carolina rapper is heading back out on tour.

It’s Rolling Loud that’s actually teaming up with DaBaby for the Live Show Killa Tour. The “Suge” rapper announced the tour over the weekend on his social media channels. “THE SHOW YOU THOUGHT YOU’D NEVER SEE AGAIN,” with a fire emoji wrote DaBaby along with a list of tour dates.

It looks like his winter is booked and busy. Opening on November 26 in Chicago, the tour will hit cities that include Atlanta, Detroit, Denver and Philadelphia before its last stop in Los Angeles on February 6.

But is all really forgiven. Recently, TMZ reported that the CEO for Relationship Unleashed, Gwendolyn D. Clemons, was all good with DaBaby’s reappearance at Rolling Loud New York during 50 Cent’s headlining set this past weekend. However, the LGBTQ organization quickly refuted the claim, saying they had been “grossly misquoted.”

So much for the DaBaby getting canceled, eh? Let us know what you think in the comments. Peep some reactions in the gallery.

