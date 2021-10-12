HomeCelebrity News

Remembering Thomas Mikal Ford: 10 Hilarious Scenes With Tommy from ‘Martin’

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

The cast of "Standing in the Shadows of Love" interview by V103 Chicago&apos;s Ramonski Luv

Source: C.M. Wiggins/WENN.com / WENN


Did Tommy have a job? Was he habitually unemployed? At this point, it doesn’t matter – after all, he was usually impeccably dressed, always down for a night on the town, and never really seemed strapped for cash. Martin may have often wondered how Tommy made money, but he never had to question his loyalty as a friend.

Sadly, we lost Tommy Mikal Ford five years ago today. He was only 52 years old at the time of his passing. Although he’s no longer here in the physical, we have seasons upon seasons of Ford – courtesy of the hit 90s comedy Martin, which is still making audiences around the world laugh out loud decades later.

Join us for a look back at some of his funniest moments as Tommy. Check out the gallery below.

1. Got the Draws, Dawg

2. Meet Tommy’s Dad

3. Tommy Almost Fights Martin

4. Tommy Hooks Up With Pam

5. Couple’s Fight

6. Tommy Vs Cole

7. Don’t Skip Gym Day

8. Tommy and Cole Move In

9. Basketball with Shenene

10. Three Men And A Baby

Remembering Thomas Mikal Ford: 10 Hilarious Scenes With Tommy from ‘Martin’  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Got the Draws, Dawg

2. Meet Tommy’s Dad

3. Tommy Almost Fights Martin

4. Tommy Hooks Up With Pam

5. Couple’s Fight

6. Tommy Vs Cole

7. Don’t Skip Gym Day

8. Tommy and Cole Move In

9. Basketball with Shenene

10. Three Men And A Baby

Latest

Smokey Robinson Opens Up About ‘Near Death’ Experience With COVID

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Usher Welcomes Son With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

 24 hours ago
11.20.56

Fat Joe Calls DaBaby ‘The New 2Pac’

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Returns In Trailer for ‘Scream 5’

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Cardi B & Raven Symoné Officiate Same Sex Wedding In California [Video]

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Where Are You Yeezy?: Kanye West Puts His Wyoming Ranch Up For Sale

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Remembering Thomas Mikal Ford: 10 Hilarious Scenes With Tommy from ‘Martin’

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ashanti Talks ‘Representation’ In Her New Film ‘Honey Girls’ & The Sea Of ‘Blue Checks In Her DMs’

 1 day ago
12.18.56

Netflix Defends Dave Chappelle Doc & Suspends Protesting Staffers

 1 day ago
11.12.56

DC’s New Superman Comes Out As Bisexual

 1 day ago
11.16.56
Photos
Close