The Chanel Cruise 2024 show went down at the Paramount Pictures Studio lot last night in Los Angeles, and the stars came out to flex their finest Chanel fashions. The star-studded event included celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, H.E.R., Vanessa Bryant, and Sofia Richie, to name a few. Even Snoop Dog took the stage to perform some of his classic hits!

The Chanel Cruise 2024 collection included summer fashions such as swimsuits, sporty looks, shimmery dresses, blazers, colorful platform shoes, etc. Celebrities sat front row soaking up all the couture goodness and getting plenty of style ideas for their upcoming exotic excursions. Let’s jump into the star-studded lineup below to see who was in the building and how they rocked their Chanel ensemble.

Red Carpet Rundown: These Celebrities Pulled Up To The Chanel Cruise Show In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com