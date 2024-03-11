Red Carpet Rundown: Quinta Brunson Turns Up The Heat With A Sizzling Sheer Sequin Gown At The ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars After Party

Our jaws dropped when we saw Quinta Brunson hit the 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party red carpet on March 10. Not only did the “Abbott Elementary” producer and creator slay, but we are sure she left several for dead on the way to the event and may have stepped on a few necks.
Yes, Sis looked that good!
Like many Black celebrity favorites and Hollywood IT girls, Quinta skipped the 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet but did not miss the Vanity Fair one. The preceding event was filled with unforgettable fashion moments from Zendaya, Danielle Brooks, and Gabrielle Union.
Still, the magazine’s party just a few hours later took celebrity fashion to another level. We are so glad it did.
Quinta Brunson turns up the heat, bringing a sizzling look to Vanity Fair.
Quinta arrived on the red carpet, giving body, hair, glam, and style. She glided in a sheer and sequin bling gown from Marc Bouwer. The dress included feminine details such as off-the-shoulder accents, a scalloped neckline, and a higher-than-high slit.
Underneath the dress were Victoria’s Secret nude garments matching her melanin skin. Stacked silver shoes, bombshell wavy hair, and soft glam makeup topped off Quinta’s romantic, sexy look.
See Quinta’s March 10 Instagram carousel with five images of the look. Each one of the pictures eats—and shows that the Philly girl knows how to turn up the fashion a few notches and bring the heat.
2024 Red Carpet Gallery: All The Black Celebs Who Slayed At The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party
Quinta was one of many celebrities slaying at Vanity Fair’s swanky soiree. Celebrating its 30th year, the magazine’s after-event is known to bring out the best celebrities in their finest looks.
Some of the best Oscar ‘moda moments’ come from Vanity Fair’s red carpet and invite-only reception. This year did not disappoint.
Fashion icons Kelly Rowland and Ciara did their thing, serving up looks we loved. Kerry Washington stunned many with a feminine but fetch runway look. Cardi B and Lizzo popped on the carpet with dramatic slays. And, Colman Domingo wore a daring digital-inspired coat that will be everywhere next season.
Scroll for more 2024Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet moments.
1. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B made a surprise appearance on the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet. Fresh off her new freestyle, “Like What,” the raptress is stunning in a vintage Versace down with black beading and a halter-style neckline.
2. Victoria MonétSource:Getty
Victoria Monét continues to evolve in fashion and style, and we love to see it. Styled by Kollin Carter, the artist chose a soft and sexy look from Harris Reed to party after the Oscars. The dress included an all-sheer top, corset bone detail, and a black and gold velvet bottom.
3. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks’ body walked onto the red carpet before she did! We are gagging over her body-con style rhinestone dress and matching clutch. Danielle is styled by Jennifer Austin.
4. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
We are calling her, “Ms. Kerry Baby!” Kerry Washington is a moment in this black sheer sequin dress with a dramatic skirt and off-the-shoulder detail from Giambattista Valli.
5. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o contrasted her awards ceremony look with a dark, slinky one. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she wore another black sequin Giorgio Amani look.
6. Russell Wilson and CiaraSource:Getty
Russell Wilson and ThiCC-iara are back on the red carpet. The couple looks gorgeous: Russ wears a white satin tux, and Ciara wears a custom Usama Ishtay see-through pleated asymmetrical illusion mesh mermaid dress.
7. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union was another star shining bright like a diamond at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Gabrielle added to her diamond-filled Oscar red carpet look with another draped version from Zuhair Murado. The halter-style neckline and fitting design wow us!
8. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash attended the Vanity Fair After Party rocking all black everything! Loving the Michael Costello look, Niecy!
9. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black and white look from Nina Ricci. This style icon goes romantic yet whimsical with her plunging sweetheart neckline, dramatic voluminous skirt, and bow-detail gloves. Kelly is styled by Kollin Carter.
10. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chloe Bailey gave bronze goddess at Vanity Fair. She looks like her entire body was dipped in gold paint and then put on a pedestal for all to enjoy. We are here for the body, art, and expressive nature of this gown from Robert Wun.
11. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross wears black and white Balmain to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The illusion body suit and cap sleeves are “chef’s kiss.”
12. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey oozed soft, feminine, and “I’m a Mother” at Vanity Fair. Her post-mommy curves and gorgeous body are on full display in this sheer and navy blue gown from Off White.
13. LizzoSource:Getty
On the Vanity Fair carpet, Lizzo combined drama, the nude trend, and sheer fabulousness. Her chocolate look is by Robert Wun and her jewelry from Azature.
14. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams is gorgeous and glowing. She gives rich in a black and red Off White gown. Her bombshell blonde hair tops off her designer look.
15. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
We didn’t think Colman Domingo could get any better, and then he did this. We can’t get enough of his Balmain jacket, which was the signature look from the brand’s menswear Paris Fashion Week showing in January. Colman continues to set trends and push the envelope with men’s fashion. Bravo!
16. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice is another starlet slaying in black. The New Yorker looks amazing in a daring all-sheer gown from Dolce and Gabbana. Ice’s body was bodying at the Oscars after party.
17. Danai GuriraSource:Getty
Danai Gurira is all about pink after the Oscars. She wears a stunning pink gown with a dramatic back bow detail. She pairs her lovely look with gorgeous natural hair and pink sheer gloves.