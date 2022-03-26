HomeArts & Entertainment

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From Vanity Fair And Lancôme's 'Future Of Hollywood' Event

Oscar weekend is well underway and the hottest celebrities are already out on the scene, serving lewks and fashion as they wait for one of the biggest award shows of the year. Most recently, some of our favorite melanated beauties attended the Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood event where they turned heads in their stunning looks while celebrating Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars.

Among those in attendance was the stunning Ryan Destiny who left us speechless with her all-white look. Model Winnie Harlow was also in attendance as she donned a sexy nude ensemble that looked perfect on the runway queen. And of course, one of our favorite fashion killas, Law Roach, stole the show rocking a black and white tuxedo-like look that was everything and more. And while it’s impossible to pick just one person as the best dressed from the fashionable occasion, we love to run down our favorite looks from the night and swoon over who gave us the biggest fashion envy. Here are our favorite looks from the Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood event.

1. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson looked stunning at the Vanity Fair And Lancôme event donning a red, cold shoulder silk gown and a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair in a messy bun and was all smiles as she posed on the carpet for the festive night ahead. 

2. Ryan Destiny

Ryan Destiny Source:Getty

Actress Ryan Destiny turned heads in this gorgeous white gown for the Vanity Fair And Lancôme event. Her stunning dress featured a deep v neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs and thighs. As for her hair, she wore her long, dark locs straight down and swooped over to one shoulder to show off her stunning face. 

3. Law Roach

Law Roach Source:Getty

Our favorite “fashion killa” Law Roach stole the show once again in this black and white tuxedo-like ensemble that was paired with black leather pants and a red handbag. 

4. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow Source:Getty

The stunning Winnie Harlow attended the Vanity Fair And Lancôme event in this nude gown that fit her like a glove. The fashionable dress featured a criss cross neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

