Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The ‘Moonfall’ World Premiere

Red (or in this case, black) carpet fashion is back in full swing for 2022 as some of our favorite celebrities stepped out earlier this week for the world premiere of Moonfall. Among those who turned heads was the film’s star Halle Berry along with the beautiful Kelly Rowland and many others who not only showed up for the exclusive Hollywood premiere but showed out in their best looks.

Moonfall will tell the story of two astronauts and a conspiracy theorist who attempt to discover the secrets of the moon and work to prevent a catastrophic event for Earth. Hitting theaters on February 4th, the film stars Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson and is said to be one of the most expensive independently produced films of all time.

While we await the film’s highly anticipated release, let’s look at some of our favorite looks from Monday’s big black-carper premiere event!

