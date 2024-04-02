Red Carpet Rundown: Latto Rocks A Cherry Red Rosette Mini Dress To The 2024 iHeartRadio Awards

Latto brought big and bold red energy to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. Rocking a cherry red mini dress, the artist was one of several celebrity favorites spotted at the Dolby Theater for a night of music, entertainment, and melodic ‘moda’ moments.

We swooned over each one. Keep scrolling to see our gallery of celebrity looks.

Latto Brings Big, Bold Style To The iHeartRadio Red Carpet

Latto’s red carpet ensemble reminded onlookers of her unapologetic approach to her music, style, and persona. Her mini dress from Fanci Club dripped with sexiness and demanded attention. The dress’ corset bodice fit her like a glove, its rosette skirt screamed “I am the moment,” and its deep, rich color made a statement.

Also talking to the girlies was the “Big Energy” rapper’s beauty look. She complimented her bold red dress with sleek platinum blonde tresses styled in a deep side part and bronzy makeup. On Latto’s lips was the classic brown lip liner, clear gloss combo that has many in a chokehold.

Latto Raps For Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes With TLC On The iHeartRadio Stage

Latto also turned heads off the red carpet. During the evening’s ceremony, the bombshell took the stage with Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC. (It is important to note that, in addition to performing, T-Boz and Chilli also received iHeartRadio Landmark Awards for their long-standing impact on music and culture.)

When the two members of the “best-selling American girl group of all time” started to perform their hit “Waterfalls,” they welcomed Latto to the stage. Performing Left Eye’s memorable lyrics, Latto walked out in a western-inspired look we loved.

The stage look included mixed animal print pants with side fringe, a cow-leather hide brown corset, and gold jewelry. T-Boz and Chilli also wore western-inspired looks with tan leather, turquoise jewelry, suede, and fringe.

Scroll through Latto’s April 2 Instagram post with pictures recapping her night of fashion, performance, and fun.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Celebrity Looks

Latto, T-Boz, and Chilli are just a few of the music celebrities we spotted while star-gazing at the 2024 iHeartRadio event. Each year, the awards show celebrates popular artists on iHeartRadio music stations, and the artists’ style does not disappoint.

See our red carpet rundown below for looks from GloRilla, Justine Skye, Doechii, and more.

