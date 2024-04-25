Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Justine Skye, Saweetie And More Shut Down The Los Angeles Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies World Premiere

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Celebrities flocked to Los Angeles to catch a glimpse of the all-new electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The star-studded affair was a fashion extravaganza, with Justine Skye, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara, and many more artists showcasing their impeccable style. The vehicle and the looks were equally show-stopping, making it a night to remember.

Introducing the Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz is a luxury manufacturer that has produced some of the most elegant vehicles in the car business. One of those vehicles, the Geländewagen (better known as the G-Wagon), is a popular ride among the elite and has been a celeb favorite for years. 

This stylish utility truck juxtaposes luxury and ruggedness and has significantly impacted pop culture. Many stars currently have or own one; therefore, it is no surprise that the electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class truck’s premier was packed with the who’s who in Hollywood.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

“The G-Class is a true legend, and we are thrilled to celebrate the highly anticipated debut of the all-electric model in Los Angeles. The G feels just as much at home here as it does in the great outdoors. Our new electric G-Class can do everything the G we know can do – and then some. It can wade deeper and – with the show-stopping G-TURN – continues to amaze. With these new capabilities and unique characteristics, the electric G-Class marks an important chapter for Mercedes-Benz as leaders in electric drive,” stated Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG and Head of Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes-Maybach Business Units, on the company’s website.

The highly exclusive, invitation-only event was a true spectacle, featuring a guided tour of the new vehicle, a surprise performance by Travis Scott, and an additional unveiling of an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This unique experience allowed attendees to get up close and personal with the vehicle, adding to the event’s allure.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Jump in below to see which of our favorite celebs showed up to get their fix on the new electric G-wagon while serving style.

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Amber Riley Shimmies Down The 2024 CMT Awards Red Carpet In A Look We Love

Red Carpet Rundown: Justine Skye, Saweetie And More Shut Down The Los Angeles Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies World Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

Ciara at the Mercedes-Benz all new G-Class Los Angeles world premiere rocking an oversized The Frankie Shop trench coat, baggy jeans, and a white top. 

2. Justine Skye

Justine Skye Source:Getty

Justine Skye served fashion realness in a crush velvet blue pantsuit. 

3. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross pulled up at the Mercedes-Ben event looking fly in a black leather outfit paired with Loewe boots and a red Ferragamo bag. 

4. Saweetie

Saweetie Source:Getty

Saweetie served at the event in a denim jacket adorned with a hot pink faux fur collar, paired with a pink and blue slip dress. 

5. Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra Source:Getty

Snoh Aalegra blessed the event in a blue blouse, denim pants, and a white jacket. 

Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

5 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Justine Skye, Saweetie And More Shut Down The Los Angeles Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies World Premiere

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Local

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close