You can’t spell summer without rum, so it’s apropos that National Daiquiri Day occurs each July.

According to the National Day Calendar, the daiquiri is a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice (typically lime) and sugar. The drink was a favorite of writer Ernest Hemingway and President John F. Kennedy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

So, raise your glass and try any of these seven delicious daiquiris below if you dare.

Ready to Rum-ble: We Dare You to Try These 7 Delicious Daiquiris was originally published on 92q.com