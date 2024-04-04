Ready, Set, Brighten! 7 Beauty Products You Should Try In Honor of National Vitamin C Day

Throughout my childhood, my father always shared the importance of completing my daily vitamin C intake — via a cup of orange juice or an after-school snack. Primarily found in fruits and vegetables, the antioxidant does it all — from improving heart health to repairing the body’s tissues. As I’ve grown into a skincare aficionado, I’ve learned that the antioxidant knows no bounds, internally and externally. Vitamin C is a magical remedy of sorts, helping folks achieve healthy, vibrant-looking skin. So, it’s no surprise that National Vitamin C Day (April 4) — gets the beauty girls going.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, vitamin C is a cult-favorite ingredient for several reasons. For starters, the antioxidant has anti-aging effects and works like a charm to boost the effectiveness of sun protection. Even better, vitamin C helps to banish dark spots from the skin.

“It reduces hyperpigmentation and acts as a cofactor for many cellular processes to maintain naturally glowing skin,” celebrity dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal told Elle. “Most of all, it scavenges free radicals that we come in contact with every single day.”

Most skincare mavens make it a point to include at least one vitamin C-rich product in their skincare routines. After all, who wouldn’t want a multitasking powerhouse ingredient that produces visible results in their arsenal?

Here at HelloBeautiful, we take pride in helping you expand your horizons in the beauty world. So, if the idea of adding vitamin C-enriched topicals to your skincare collection has piqued your interest, you’ve come to the right place. Stretch your fingers, secure your Wi-Fi connection, and prepare to achieve your best skin yet. In honor of National Vitamin C Day, we’ve compiled seven must-have beauty products to help you transform your skin from head to toe. Happy Shopping, beauties!

