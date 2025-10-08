R&B Tours and Concerts Happening in 2025

It’s a huge year for R&B lovers! From legends like Mary J. Blige and Usher to new stars like Coco Jones and FLO, the stage is set for a year packed with soulful performances across the U.S. and beyond.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest tours and residencies happening throughout 2025:

1. Gallant — Zinc Tour: Part 1 (Jan 23 – Feb 8, U.S.) 2. Mary J. Blige — For My Fans Tour (Jan 30 – Apr 14, U.S.) 3. Eric Bellinger — Around The World Tour (Jan 31 – Mar 25, U.S.) 4. Janet Jackson — Las Vegas Residency (Feb 5–15, Las Vegas) 5. Maxwell — Urban Hang Suite Cruise (Feb 10–14, Cayman Islands/Jamaica) 6. Joe, Eric Benét & Musiq Soulchild — R&B Invitation Tour (Feb 14 – May 10, U.S.) 7. Jorja Smith — Falling or Flying Tour (Feb 18 – Mar 13, U.S./Canada) 8. JoJo — Too Much To Say Tour (Feb 22 – Mar 29, U.S./Canada) 9. Nao — Europe & N. America Tour (Feb 25 – May 7, Europe/U.S./Canada) 10. Omarion, Trey Songz, Bow Wow — The Millennium Tour (Mar 7 – Apr 27, U.S./Canada) 11. Fana Hues — Matters of the Heart Tour (Mar 14 – Apr 8, U.S./Canada) 12. Jagged Edge — 25 Years of J.E. Heartbreak Tour (Mar 26 – Apr 20, U.S.) 13. Usher — Past Present Future World Tour (Apr 1 – May 7, Europe/U.K.) 14. Mario — Glad You Came Europe Tour (Apr 1 – May 17, Europe/U.K.) 15. Jacquees & DeJ Loaf — *F#k a Friendzone Tour (Apr 5 – May 11, U.S.) 16. FLO — Access All Areas Tour (Apr 9 – Jun 22, U.S./Canada) 17. October London & Tamar Braxton — October Nights Tour (Apr 17 – May 31, U.S.) 18. Kendrick Lamar & SZA — Grand National Tour (Apr 19 – May 22, U.S./Canada) 19. Durand Bernarr — You Gon’ Grow, Too Tour (Apr 23 – Oct 30, U.S./Europe) 20. Chase Shakur — Wonderlove Tour (Apr 24 – May 23, U.S./Canada) 21. Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter Tour (Apr 28 – Jul 11, U.S./U.K.) 22. Coco Jones — Why Not More? Tour (May 6 – Jun 26, U.S./Canada) 23. SiR — Step Into The Light Tour (May 7 – Jun 15, U.S./Canada) 24. Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle & Stephanie Mills — The Queens! (May 9 – Oct 5, U.S.) 25. The Weeknd — After Hours Til Dawn Tour (May 9 – Sep 3, U.S./Canada) 26. John Legend — Get Lifted 20th Anniversary Tour (May 27 – Dec 9, U.S./Canada/Europe) 27. Ledisi — Love You Too Tour (May 28 – Jun 29, U.S./Canada) 28. Chris Brown — Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour (Jun 8 – Oct 18, North America/Europe) 29. Earth, Wind & Fire — Live in Concert 2025 (Jun 14 – Aug 10, U.S.) 30. Keyshia Cole — The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour (Jul 1 – Sep 26, U.K./North America) 31. Drake & PartyNextDoor — Summer Tour (Jul 20 – Sep 23, U.K./Europe) 32. Naomi Sharon — The Only Love We Know Tour (Jul 29 – Aug 10, U.K./Europe) 33. Lady Wray — Cover Girl Tour (Aug 23 – Nov 22, North America) 34. Charlie Wilson, Babyface, El DeBarge & K-Ci Hailey — Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout (Aug 27 – Oct 12, U.K./North America) 35. Raphael Saadiq — No Bandwidth Tour (Sep 7 – Oct 14, North America) 36. Destin Conrad — Love On Digital Tour (Sep 13 – Nov 14, North America) 37. Givēon — Dear Beloved, The Tour (Oct 1 – Nov 6, North America) 38. Erykah Badu — Mama’s Gun 25th Anniversary Tour (Oct 3 – Dec 10, North America) 39. Brandy & Monica — The Boy Is Mine Tour (Oct 16 – Dec 14, North America) 40. Leon Thomas — Mutts Don’t Heel World Tour (Oct 30 – Apr 19, 2026, U.S./U.K./Australia) 41. 112 — Room 112 Tour (Nov 5 – Feb 6, 2026, North America) 42. Mario — Nothing But Us Tour (Nov 13 – Dec 9, North America)