Staying Sober: Fifteen Rappers Who Don’t Use Drugs

Cannabis has been apart of Hip-Hop’s DNA since its inception. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.

Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. However, not all artists need to spark the ‘bud’ to produce fire vocals on the beat.

1. Eminem Source:Getty Eminem has been sober since 2008, he celebrated his twelve year sobriety back in 2020 with a post on X, formerly known as twitter

2. Big Sean Source:Getty “I don’t be heavy into, like, drugs and shit,” – Big Sean on Drink Champs

3. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty “I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself.” she tweeted in 2022

4. Toosii Source:Getty “i’m boring i don’t drink or smoke” Toosii tweeted in 2020

5. Tee Grizzley Source:Getty “I wasn’t as fortunate as a lot of people to have a good experience off none of that stuff,” he said during a interview to Ebro

6. 50 Cent Source:Getty 50 Cent leads a sober lifestyle despite being involved with a liquor brand, he recalls the last time he was presented with the offer smoke with Snoop Dogg as he asked 50 to hit the joint at his Tycoon parry in 2020. “Everyone around us started cheering for me to hit it,” 50 Cent recalled. “Not wanting to kill the mood, I took a big hit … and then just let the smoke swirl around in my mouth before I blew it back out,” he says. “That’s as far as it went. Bill Clinton has probably inhaled more weed smoke than me.”

7. Lecrae Source:Getty Lecrae said in 2016 that he began to sense his emotional wellbeing was on the decline.

8. Yo Gotti Source:Getty “I never wanted to be on nothing that made me not aware of my surroundings,” he told DJ Smallz Eyes in an interview

9. Kendrick Lamar Source:Getty “And they wonder why I rarely smoke now, imagine if your first blunt had you foaming at the mouth.” – m.a.a.d. city

10. Iggy Azalea Source:Getty “I’m a professional. I keep myself separate from everybody else and there’s not pictures of me going out to clubs and stuff.” said in an Interview

11. Vince Staples Source:Getty “I never had time to think about whether my father’s addiction issues led to me not doing drugs, because I was too busy trying to cope with the reality of people dying and people trying to kill me every day,” he tells Rolling Stone

13. Tyler, The Creator Source:Getty “No to drugs, I never spark it”, Tyler said on the first track of his very first project, Bastard.

