HomeCelebrity News

Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Joe Budden and Nicki Minaj Interview

Source: Screenshot / The Joe Budden Network/YouTube


Nicki Minaj owns the distinction of being one of the highest-selling artists across all genres with over 100 million records sold worldwide and continues to influence and captivate aspiring artists and her supportive fanbase alike. The Queen from Queens took time out of her schedule to sit down with Joe Budden for an intimate chat discussing her influence, the early days of her career, and so much more.

The chat opens up with Minaj discussing how she came to the point of getting surgery due to her Young Money cohorts in Lil Wayne and others having shapely women in the studio serving as muses for the artists. In a vulnerable moment, Minaj shares that while she was always viewed and respected as a sister to Wayne and Mack Maine, she confided in Budden that their jokes about her lack of curves did play a part in her getting work done.

Minaj rightly sees herself as a trendsetter and the early portion of the conversation reveals that she’s aware of what trails she blazed for the current crop of female rappers and how isolating it was for her in the beginning to be the only one with her sense of style. Minaj also acknowledged that Lil’ Kim was an inspiration not only for herself but other female rappers, stating that the Brooklyn veteran should’ve shared the cover of American Vogue with her due to their range of influences and innovation in the space.

Budden masterfully conducted the interview, using skills he’s learned as a broadcaster and media mogul. The wide-ranging conversation can be viewed below. Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter regarding the chat.

Photo: The Joe Budden Network

Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
11 items

Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U”

 2 days ago
03.14.22
14 items

Remembering Traci Braxton (1971-2022)

 3 days ago
03.14.22

Report: Traci Braxton Passes Away After Cancer Fight

 3 days ago
03.12.22

Jussie Smollett Gets 5 Months In Jail For Hate Crime Hoax, Judge Calls Him “Arrogant, Selfish, Narcissistic”

 4 days ago
03.10.22
6 items

Don’t F*ck With Plantains: Nutritionist Gets Fried On Twitter For Unsolicited Fried Plantains Calorie Count

 4 days ago
03.13.22

Black Dunkin’ Employee Gets House Arrest After Fatally Punching Racist Customer

 5 days ago
03.10.22
13 items

Queen Tings: Joe Budden Sits Down With Nicki Minaj, Barbz & Others Discuss Via Twitter

 5 days ago
03.13.22
13 items

#RIPBIG: Twitter Honors Biggie Smalls AKA The Notorious B.I.G. On 25th Anniversary Of Passing

 6 days ago
03.13.22
10 items

According To These Celebrities, Hot Pink Is The Color Of The Season

 6 days ago
03.13.22

Kanye West Posts Divorce Poem To Instagram Following Kim Kardashian’s Restored Single Status

 6 days ago
03.09.22
Photos
Close