Prime Video Releases First-Look Images & Teaser Trailer For “I’m A Virgo” starring Jharrel Jerome, Mike Epps & More

Prime Video released first-look images and the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated mythical coming-of-age comedy series “I’m A Virgo,” starring Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome.

“I’m A Virgo” is created, written, and executive produced by colorful sock-wearing filmmaker Boots Riley, who is also responsible for the critically-acclaimed film Sorry to Bother You. Riley directed all seven episodes.

The darkly-comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride is about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (Hateful 8, Righteous Gemstones). “I’m A Virgo” is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.

The cast also includes Brett Gray (On My Block, Star Trek: Prodigy), Tony-nominated and Obie-winning actor Kara Young (The Punisher), Allius Barnes (Cruel Summer), Olivia Washington (Breaking), Mike Epps (The Upshaws, Dolemite Is My Name), and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, Fantastic Beasts).

Riley and Tze Chun are the series co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (Pachinko, The Morning Show), Rebecca Rivo (Escape Room), and Jerome. The series features original music and score by art pop duo Tune-Yards. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio.

I’m A Virgo will premiere this summer exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Watch the teaser trailer below:

Check out stills from the upcoming Prime Video series “I’m A Virgo” below:

