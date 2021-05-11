HomeCelebrity News

Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of 'RHOA' Castmate

Posted 11 hours ago

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


The Real Housewives of Atlanta has emerged as the premier unscripted reality television series and spawned a host of imitators. As is par for the course for the ladies of RHOA, drama is unfolding after Porsha Williams confirmed that she’s in a relationship with the husband of one of her co-stars.

On Monday (May 10), Williams shared an Instagram post to confirm that she is now seeing Simon Guobadia, who was previously married to Falynn Guobadia. The pair announced their divorce back in April after a two-year union.

In Williams’ Instagram post, the photo features herself and her new boo with a loving caption that we’ll share below:

Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.

For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.

Williams goes on to say that she and Falynn aren’t “friends” and that the divorce between the pair has been settled. Williams also says that Simon will help her co-parent along with the father of her child, Dennis McKinley, and praised them both for being “Two black men stepping up and being amazing people.”

And while some might see Willams moving on with Guobadia could be seen as dirty macking from the outside, she’s clearly not bothered as one would think as evidenced by her latest Instagram post.

There’s also a video on Porsha’s Instagram story feed of her new man sharing a cigar with her old man, remarking in the caption of the video that the pair are “Grown Ass Men” with the hashtag “#Family” following. As the saying goes, if they like it, we love it. The main person that is seemingly silent is Falynn, but most of the fans are expecting that the fireworks will be reserved for any upcoming RHOA episodes.

Given that Williams has addressed the elephant, goat, tiger, and bear in the room, fans on Twitter have their thoughts of course and we’ve got them listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

