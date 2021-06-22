WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams has come a long way from her first season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She went from a meek wife who didn’t want to go to strip clubs, to an outspoken mother who will stop everything to twerk on the drop of a dime. Her evolution has been beautiful to see.

Porsha is always on point. Always. Hair and makeup is part of her daily routine, no matter where she is. Because of her hair brand, Go Naked Hair, she has become the poster girl for amazing wigs and weaves. She is essential the primary advertisement for her company. I can’t think of a time where Porsha stepped out and didn’t look flawless.

Porsha embraced the changes that being a first time mother brought to her life. She was in no rush to lose her baby weight, and she learned the importance of being comfortable in her skin. For women in their mid to late 30’s, she is an inspiration for those who still want to pursue motherhood. She slayed this pregnancy every step of the way.

Today, 6/22, Porsha Williams turns 40. The Dish Nation host and Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been a breath of fresh air since she’s hit the TV screen. In honor of the quintessential Black barbie’s birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Porsha shut it down.

10 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Soft And Sexy Glam was originally published on hellobeautiful.com