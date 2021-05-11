HomeCelebrity News

Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement

Posted May 11, 2021

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty


Every so often, the tea is so pipping hot, the Internet collectively rallies around one topic and that topic today, ladies and gentlemen, is Porsha, Porsha Porsha.

Whew. After the most lackluster season in Real Housewives Of Atlanta history, which was carried by Porsha Williams (think: BOLO) was just a warm-up to the real storyline. Yesterday, Porsha announced her new relationship with…wait for it… her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia. And by this morning, Simon confirmed their engagement in a post that flaunted Porsha’s ginormous ring that bears a resemblance to Falynn’s old ring.

#BlackTwitter is in shambles.

 

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most,” she wrote on Instagram. The reality TV star teased the relationship on Mother’s Day when she posted a photo posing with Dennis, the father of her daughter PJ, and Simon that sparked rumors.

The announcement certainly set the Internet on fire.

See their reactions, below:

1. Bad For Business

As noted by this Twitter user, this relationship may prove lucrative in a lifestyle upgrade for Porsha, but as for her brand, “She better prayyyy that this is worth it.”

2. Not The Spirit Of Delilah

This season, Drew attempted to paint LaToya as a home-wrecker and the Internet declared, “Delilah” of the bunch. As noted by this Twitter user, fingers may have been pointed in the wrong direction.

3. When Did They Start Dating?

According to Porsha’s announcement post, she and Simon are in love after dating for a month. Twitter has some questions regarding the timeline since Simon and Falynn only allegedly got divorced earlier this year. 

4. We Need Dates

Not that dates actually matter, girl code was severely broken even if Porsha claims she and Falynn weren’t friends. Friend’s ex partners are particularly off-limits.

5. Season 14 Coming Soon…

Did Porsha purposely wait until after the reunion to share her news? Because we have questions that need answers. The wait for season 14 begins…

6. Good For Reality TV

Porsha secured the bag for season 14 with this story line.

7. Girl Code Violated

While Porsha claims she and Falyn weren’t friends, the tapes don’t lie. Porsha clearly states she met Falyn, who then invited her to her home. We watched Porsha, her sister and Tanya go to Falyn’s house and swim in her pool. We actually saw Porsha interact with Falyn on multiple occasions.

8. Welcome Home

While Falynn was running behind LaToya for insulting her husband, she should have been looking out for Porsha who might have been secretly plotting in this moment.

9. This Sums It Up

Pretty much…

