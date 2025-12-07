Listen Live
Close
Local

Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State

Published on December 7, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS–Here are some more photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Championship game victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Hoosiers are now 13-0 and ranked #1 in the country.

Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State was originally published on wibc.com

1. Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers watches his team warmup

Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers watches his team warmup Source:Getty

Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State was originally published on wibc.com

2. Indiana Hoosiers celebrate

Indiana Hoosiers celebrate Source:Getty

Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State was originally published on wibc.com

3. Hoosiers fans reacting during the second half

Hoosiers fans reacting during the second half Source:Getty

Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State was originally published on wibc.com

4. Indiana Hoosiers Running Back Kaelon Black (8) rips off a 37-yard run

Indiana Hoosiers Running Back Kaelon Black (8) rips off a 37-yard run Source:Getty

Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State was originally published on wibc.com

5. Carter Smith #65 (R) of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts after winning the Big Ten Championship game

Carter Smith #65 (R) of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts after winning the Big Ten Championship game Source:Getty

Photos of Indiana’s Big Ten Title Victory Over Ohio State was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close