Listen Live
Entertainment

[PHOTOS] 35 Sexy Halloween Costumes We Love

Published on October 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Halloween 2025

Source: General / Radio One

Halloween has evolved from a kids’ holiday into a full-blown cultural event for adults who love any excuse to dress up and show out.

ENTER TO WIN: $250 PLUS Tickets to the 85 South Show!

Every October, people go all out: Crafting elaborate costumes, attending themed parties, and turning the weekend into a showcase of creativity. From spooky to funny to downright glamorous, Halloween has become one of the most anticipated times of the year for self-expression and celebration, with parties filling up calendars weeks in advance.

Social media has only amplified the excitement, turning Halloween into a digital runway of costumes and moments. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X have transformed costume reveals into viral events, with people competing for likes and shares as much as candy. The ability to instantly share photos and videos has made Halloween fashion more inventive and influential than ever.. blurring the line between trick-or-treat and red carpet.

Scroll below and check out some sexy Halloween costumes we love.

[PHOTOS] 35 Sexy Halloween Costumes We Love was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6. Tag Team

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Line Outside of Walmart on Long Island for Black Friday Shopping
Entertainment

Walmart Kicks Off Holiday Deals Early With Three Rounds of Savings

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Style & Fashion

Toni Braxton’s Diamond Drip Is The Ultimate Fashion Flex – And Fans Are Obsessed

Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Local

State Rep. GiaQuinta Not Happy About Gov. Braun’s Special Session

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close