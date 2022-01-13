Pete Rock Suing Nas Over ‘Illmatic’ Royalties Causes Confusion Among Golden Era Rap Fans

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Ask any rap fan to list the greatest rap albums of all time and you might be surprised with how many times Illmatic, the epic 1994 debut album by Queens-bred rap king Nas, manages to get mentioned at the top.

The project has become a pillar in defining everything people love about Golden Era rap, and much of that can be attributed to the top-tier production on the 10-track LP modestly timed at just under 40 minutes long. Surprisingly enough, one of the mastermind mixers behind a fan-favorite track is claiming that he hasn’t been paid any of his dues throughout the three decades since Illmatic originally dropped.

Hip-hop icon Pete Rock made headlines recently after it was reported that he’s planning to hit Esco with a lawsuit over the standout Illmatic album single “The World Is Yours.” According to Page Six, attorneys for Rock stated that a percentage of royalties for the song was promised to their client by way of a contract that Nas signed himself. The lawsuit is said to be a result after repeated attempts to reach the Magic emcee in order to have him honor the original agreement. Rock told the outlet exclusively, “Nas and his people have stonewalled me since 1994; My New Year’s resolution is to be compensated for my hard work on Illmatic.”

More on the legacy of “The World Is Yours” below, via Page Six:

“The track is the song most sampled by hip-hop artists from Nas’ catalog, according to insiders. It has been sampled by Jay-Z, Eminem, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and the late Mac Miller.

The song was also used in the film ‘Antwoine Fisher,’ directed by and starring Denzel Washington.”

The lawsuit is reportedly totaled at a price in the millions, with Pete Rock and his legal team preparing to file later this month.

The news caused much confusion for many rap fans, especially those who believed things were good between the two rap gods for all these years. Take a look below at the debate this unexpected hip-hop beef has caused amongst

golden era hip-hop heads on social media:

