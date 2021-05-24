10 Times Patti LaBelle Proved Her Legendary Status

HomeBeauty

Patti LaBelle has given us over 50 years of great music. She is a pillar when it comes to the rhythm, blues, soul, and gospel genre. Her high soprano voice has enough power to send chills down your spine, and then some. With 19 albums over the last 40 years, Patti’s career is an absolute inspiration. She has 2 Grammy awards, 7 NAACP awards, along with a slew of Living Legend and Lifetime Achievement Awards sitting on her mantle.

Patti LaBelle is the queen of reinventing herself. A few years ago, she broke the internet when she marketed her Sweet Potato Pies. They went viral and sold out in every Walmart store across the country.  Talk about passive income.

Mrs Patti will always be known as one of the greats. Her presence alone is infectious. She is the black community’s great auntie. She will throw down in the kitchen while singing a beautiful gospel song. When she’s done, she will shade you to filth, kiss your forehead, and then make you another plate of food. In honor of our auntie’s 77th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Patti proved her legendary status.

 

1. LITTLE RICHARD, PATTI LABELLE, AND PHILLIP BAILEY AT THE BLACK GOLD AWARDS, 1985

LITTLE RICHARD, PATTI LABELLE, AND PHILLIP BAILEY AT THE BLACK GOLD AWARDS, 1985 Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle posed with the late Little Richard and Philip Bailey at the 1985 Black Gold Awards.

2. PORTRAIT OF PATTI LABELLE, 1980’S

PORTRAIT OF PATTI LABELLE, 1980'S Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle posed for a portrait dressed in a white coat and a matching hat.

3. PATTI LABELLE PERFORMS ON SOUL TRAIN, 1981

PATTI LABELLE PERFORMS ON SOUL TRAIN, 1981 Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle looked great as she performed on the Soul Train show back in 1981.

4. PATTI LABELLE AT THE ESSENCE AWARDS, 1998

PATTI LABELLE AT THE ESSENCE AWARDS, 1998 Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle hit the red carpet of the Essence Awards in a beautiful silver dress.

5. PATTI LABELLE AT THE WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, 2005

PATTI LABELLE AT THE WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, 2005 Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle performed a tribute to Destiny’s Child at the 2005 World Music Awards.

6. PATTI LABELLE AT FOX’S THE MASKED SINGER, 2019

PATTI LABELLE AT FOX'S THE MASKED SINGER, 2019 Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle hit the stage of the show “The Masked Singer,” in an elaborate green ruffled dress.

7. PATTI LABELLE AT SIRIUSXM STUDIOS, 2019

PATTI LABELLE AT SIRIUSXM STUDIOS, 2019 Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle glided through the streets of New York City in an oversized white blouse, black pants, and a colorful scarf.  

8. PATTI LABELLE AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019

PATTI LABELLE AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019 Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle paid a visit to the set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in a classic white on black ensemble.

9. PATTI LABELLE AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019

PATTI LABELLE AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle attended Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala clad in an elegant black and red cape gown.

10. PATTI LABELLE ON THE SET OF TODAY, 2019

PATTI LABELLE ON THE SET OF TODAY, 2019 Source:Getty

Patti LaBelle hit the set of Today, looking like she is aging backwards. Can you believe this Queen turns 76 today? 

