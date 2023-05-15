Pastor Mike Jr. & Tye Tribbett Lead 2023 Stellar Awards Nominations



The Stellar Awards ceremony is the longest-running African American awards program on TV and this year it’s moving back to Las Vegas on July 15th, 2023. This year, Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard will be your host from the Orleans Arena.

With the show being around the corner and Don Jackson of Central City Productions called into Get Up! to give us some exciting news!

Jackson also gave Get Up the exclusive on the nominations! Pastor Mike Jr leads all nominations with 10, followed by Tye Tribbett (9), Maverick City Music, and Kirk Franklin (6). Other artists receiving multiple noms are Travis Greene & Forward City, JJ Hairston, Maranda Curtis, Bishop S.Y. Younger feat. Sounds of the Ramp, and Brent Jones. Get Up’s own Erica Campbell received multiple nominations including Gospel Announcer of the Year.

Reverend Milton Biggham, Pastor of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Newark, NJ, and founder of several mass choirs – The Miami Mass Choir, The Mississippi Mass Choir, the Dallas Fort Worth Mass Choir, and the Georgia Mass Choir will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

