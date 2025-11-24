(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – The Detroit Pistons (15-2) extend winning streak to 13 games with 122-117 win over Indiana Pacers (2-15) on Monday night.

Pacers Show Fight But Come Up Short in Loss to Pistons | Game Recap was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. First Quarter Source:Getty For the third consecutive game, the starters for the Indiana Pacers were Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson. The game started with the two teams exchanging baskets and neither team leading by more than two points through the first four minutes. Detroit delivered the first run of the game to go form down two to ahead by 10 points after five straight points from Tobias Harris. The Pacers were able to cut their deficit in the following two possessions with a layup from Siakam and a deep three from Nembhard. Indiana would eventually draw within two points with 2:22 left in the quarter after a T.J. McConnell reverse layup. The Pacers would reclaim the lead when McConnell scored a layup to tie the game and then Jarace Walker stole the inbound pass and laid it in with one minute left. Jaden Ivey closed the quarter with a three and a dunk to send the Pistons into the second quarter ahead 35-32. Ivey and Siakam led all players in scoring with 7 points, just edging out Jalen Duren, Jay Huff, and T.J. McConnell with 6 points.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Indiana's offense really struggled in the second quarter and Detroit's offense did not. Through the first three minutes, the Pacers were right there with the Pistons. In fact, they were able to tie the score twice, but on the second time, Detroit broke it with a 9-0 run after a Duren free throw. Caris LeVert put the Pistons on top by double figures for the first time with a three-pointer with 6:43 left in the half. Nembhard answered with his second three of the first half, and then Detroit went on another run. The Pacers found themselves down 63-48 with 5:10 left in the half after another LeVert triple to cap an 8-0 burst. Indiana's largest deficit came with 3:20 remaining in the half when Ausar Thompson completed a three-point play. The Pacers were able to shave a few points off that deficit, but not significantly. At intermission, Indiana trailed Detroit 71-55. Ausar Thompson's 7 points were the most in the quarter by any player and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl led the Pacers with 6 points. At halftime, nobody had more points than Pascal Siakam or Ausar Thompson (11). Detroit had seven players with 7+ points compared to Indiana's four.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty The Indiana Pacers showed a lot of promise in the third quarter for about nine minutes, and then things slipped away late against a very good Detroit Pistons team. Indiana was able to play with a different level of physicality to start the second half. It resulted in the Pacers being able to make it a 77-65 game after three minutes of play. With 7:24 left in the quarter, it was a ten-point game after a foul shot by Pascal Siakam. Detroit scored six quick points to re-establish a 16-point advantage with 6:13 left. That would not deter the Pacers, as they were able to go on a 16-5 run to cut their deficit down to five points. During that stretch, Indiana's scorer was primarily Jarace Walker. He had a stretch where he hit a three, converted a layup, and then hit another three. He would record another layup to make it a five-point game with 1:55 left, but the Pistons then closed the period with a 12-4 run to go into the final twelve minutes leading 101-88. Cade Cunningham got it going with 12 points in the quarter to lead all players. Indiana was led by Jarace Walker with 10 points. Cunningham became the game's leading scorer with 18 points going into the final quarter and Siakam with 17 points was Indiana's leading scorer.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty After stumbling to end the third quarter, it would be interesting to see if they would fight back or if they would give up like they have in a couple of different games this season. The Pacers offense did not score for the first three minutes of the final quarter, but the Pistons also struggled, only scoring five points during that timeframe. Indiana then started making a comeback with defense and McConnell and Siakam leading the offensive charge. The two veterans combined to score the next eight points to cut the Pacers deficit down to 12 points with 7:06 left in the game. Detroit push its lead back to 14 points, but then Walker hit back-to-back triples to make it an eight-point contest. Indiana kept on charging, and with 2:17 remaining, the Pacers were down 117-112 after an Isaiah Jackson three-point play. Pascal Siakam went to the line with less than a minute to go with a chance to make it a one possession game, but he only made one of the two free throws. On the miss, Duren committed a loose ball foul, resulting in Jackson going to the charity stripe. He made both to make it 117-115 with 48.9 seconds left. Indiana needed to come up with one stop to give itself a chance to tie it or win it with a three-pointer. Detroit turned to its star, and Cade Cunningham delivered with a hook shot with twenty-five seconds left. Nembhard quickly countered with a layup and then fouled Cunningham. He would go one for two at the line, opening the door for the Pacers to tie it with 12.4 seconds remaining. Indiana drew up an inbound play for Mathurin, but he came up short. LeVert then went to the line following the Pistons timeout and sunk both free throws. Indiana didn't score on its final possession and fall 122-117 to Detroit.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Cade Cunningham (24p, 11r, 6a), Caris LeVert (19p), Jalen Duren (17p, 12r), Ausar Thompson (13p, 4a), Jaden Ivey (12p, 3r), and Tobias Harris (12p). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (24p, 8r, 2b, 2s), Jarace Walker (21p, 5r), T.J. McConnell (16p, 5a, 3s), Bennedict Mathurin (14p, 4r), Andrew Nembhard (12p, 6a, 4s), Jay Huff (11p, 3r, 3a, 2b), and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (10p). For tonight's full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana is now 2-6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana drops to 0-2 versus Detroit in the season series, have two meetings left

Detroit has won 13 consecutive games ties a franchise record, third time in history

Andrew Nembhard’s 4 steals tied a career best

Andrew Nembhard’s 6-game streak of scoring 15+ points has been snapped

Ben Sheppard was held scoreless for the first time this season

Bennedict Mathurin’s 14 points are a season low

Cade Cunningham recorded his 10th double-double of the season 7th consecutive game with a double-double 1st double-double of the season with points and rebounds

Cade Cunningham’s 6 assists are the second fewest in a game this season

Caris LeVert’s 19 points tied a season high

Jaden Ivey’s 12 points are a season high (only 2nd game played)

Jalen Duren logged his 9th double-double of the season Has logged a double-double in 13 of 14 career games versus Indiana

Jarace Walker’s 21 points are a season & career high

Jarace Walker’s 5 threes are a season & career high

Jarace Walker recorded his 2nd career 20+ point game

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s 10 points are a season high

Pascal Siakam has scored 20+ points in 12 of 16 games played this season

T.J. McConnell’s 16 points are a season high

T.J. McConnell's 3 steals are a season high