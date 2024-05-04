NEW YORK–Since 1993, the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks have played each other seven times in the postseason. They meet again in the Eastern Conference Semifinals Monday night at Madison Square Garden.
As for the 2023-24 regular season, the Pacers defeated the Knicks two out of three times. The latest matchup was a Pacers win on February 10 by a score of 125-111.
They’ve played 41 times in the playoffs. The Pacers have won 22 of those meetings.
Game 1 tips off at 7:30 pm Monday night. Game 2 is Wednesday night at 8 pm. Games 3 and 4 are in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The post Pacers, Knicks Get Ready for Next Chapter in Storied Rivalry appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Pacers, Knicks Get Ready for Next Chapter in Storied Rivalry was originally published on wibc.com
1. Indiana Pacers v New York KnicksSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks is defended by Aaron Nesmith #23 of the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,new york city,sport,basketball – sport,nba,madison square garden,match – sport,new york knicks,indiana pacers,february,nba pro basketball,jalen brunson,2024,defending – sport,aaron nesmith
2. Indiana Pacers v New York KnicksSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) photography,people,full length,one person,horizontal,usa,new york city,sport,basketball – sport,nba,madison square garden,facial expression,incidental people,match – sport,full body isolated,new york knicks,indiana pacers,february,nba pro basketball,tyrese haliburton,2024
3. Roy Hibbert Rejects Carmelo AnthonySource:Matt Kryger Indiana Pacers
Roy Hibbert blocking Carmelo Anthony in the 2013 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
4. Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks, 1994 NBA Eastern Conference FinalsSource:Getty
Basketball: NBA Playoffs: Indiana Pacers Reggie Miller (31) in action, shooting vs New York Knicks Patrick Ewing (33) at Market Square Arena. Game 6. Indianapolis, IN 6/3/1994 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X46283 ) vertical,photography,usa,activity,sport,motion,basketball – sport,1990-1999,nba,playoffs,nba playoffs,stadium,match – sport,taking a shot – sport,new york knicks,indianapolis,indiana pacers,reggie miller,nba pro basketball,making a basket – scoring
5. New York Knicks guard John Starks (R) commits a foul on Reggie MillerSource:Getty
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 2: New York Knicks guard John Starks (R) commits a foul on Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller (L) as Miller went for a layup during first half action 02 April 1996 at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo credit should read JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP via Getty Images) usa,activity,sport,geographical locations,basketball – sport,1990-1999,taking a shot – sport,basketball guard,new york knicks,indianapolis,first half – sport,indiana pacers,reggie miller,making a basket – scoring,foul – sports,lay up – basketball,john starks – basketball player
6. Indiana Pacers v New York KnicksSource:Getty
MANHATTAN, NY – CIRCA 1990’s: Guard Reggie Miller #31 of the Indiana Pacers is guarded closely by John Starks #3 of the New York Knicks circa mid 1990’s during an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York. Miller played for the Pacers from 1987-05. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) horizontal,usa,new york city,sport,basketball – sport,1990-1999,nba,madison square garden,match – sport,manhattan – new york city,basketball guard,new york knicks,indiana pacers,reggie miller,nba pro basketball,john starks – basketball player