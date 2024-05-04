Pacers, Knicks Get Ready for Next Chapter in Storied Rivalry

NEW YORK–Since 1993, the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks have played each other seven times in the postseason. They meet again in the Eastern Conference Semifinals Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

As for the 2023-24 regular season, the Pacers defeated the Knicks two out of three times. The latest matchup was a Pacers win on February 10 by a score of 125-111.

They’ve played 41 times in the playoffs. The Pacers have won 22 of those meetings.

Game 1 tips off at 7:30 pm Monday night. Game 2 is Wednesday night at 8 pm. Games 3 and 4 are in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

