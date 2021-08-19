OnlyFans Announced It Is Banning Porn On Its Platform, Twitter Is Worried About Sex Workers

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After reading this, you might want to reconsider those subscriptions to your favorite amateur or professional porn stars on the service.

Input Mag broke the news that OnlyFans will now ban the one thing that helped the platform make all of its money, “sexually explicit content,” better known to the world as porn. According to the website, OnlyFans is making the surprise move “to protect its partnerships with banks and payment providers.”

Input Mag reports that OnlyFans will still allow creators to post nude photos and videos, but don’t come on the site looking for straight-up sexual acts because effective October 1, 2021, it’s a dub on that. According to the website, OnlyFans, a London-based company, is struggling to raise new funding becuase ” because investors are either cautious that it might be hosting content containing minors or because they’re contractually prohibited from investing in adult content.”

OnlyFans confirmed the decision via a statement sent to Input, and it reads:

Effective 1 October, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually-explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines. Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy. These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers. We will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.

While the move makes sense for OnlyFans to lure potential investors, it is definitely being viewed as shady because the company has built its back off sex workers, the same people it will subsequently hurt by this decision. The company claims that it “[remains] dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform,” which is rather interesting. Input inquired what will happen with all of the sexually explicit content already on the platform. A spokesperson for OnlyFans replied that the current statement is “all we have to share at this stage.”

Could this be the end of OnlyFans as we know it? Twitter sure does think so. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

