Only 3 Days Left To Watch “In Amanda We Trust” The Political Comedy Documentary Everyone Needs To See

An Unapologetically Political Comedy Documentary? Yes! Amanda Seales is bringing a relatable and enjoyable point of view to politics in her independent film “In Amanda We Trust.”

The documentary follows comedian Amanda Seales in Washington DC ahead of a sold-out stand-up show at the Kennedy center on a journey of curiosity to find out if she could or should run for political office. Amanda also brings a fun angle in teaching about the different positions in government outside of the ones we hear about all the time like the President.

