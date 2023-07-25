Following the success of their debut album, “Licensed to Ill,” which was the first hip-hop album to top the Billboard 200 chart, The Beastie Boys faced the task of creating a worthy follow-up album. That is when “Paul’s Boutique” was born. It was seen as a significant change from the sound of their debut album. While the first album “Licensed to Ill” was characterized by its party anthems and aggressive style, “Paul’s Boutique” embraced a more experimental, and sample-heavy approach to their music.

The album was produced by the Dust Brothers, who used samples heavy throughout. Not only samples of other music but TV and movie sound bites as well. This bold production move gave the album a unique sound, unlike The Beastie Boys’ older songs. Initially, the album did not receive as much praise as their debut album. However, over time, fans have grown to love the album and have placed it high ranking in one the best hip hop albums of the era.

Some of the standout hits on “Paul’s Boutique” include “Shake Your Rump,” “Hey Ladies,” “Egg Man,” and “High Plains Drifter.”

“Paul’s Boutique” is an album that showcases the group’s evolution as artists and their willingness to push the boundaries of hip-hop music!

On This Day: July 25, 1989 The Beastie Boys Released Their Second Album Paul’s Boutique was originally published on hot1009.com